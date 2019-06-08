Regina 're-prom' event lets older LGBTQ people experience their 'special moment'

When Peter MacNaughton was in school, he wasn't able to be fully out as a gay teen.

"I'd spent most of my school career getting teased, bullied," MacNaughton said. "When I look back on it now, I think I realized that most of my classmates knew I was queer before I knew I was queer."

MacNaughton, who grew up in a small town outside of Regina and later in the city, went to his 1989 prom with two friends just to enjoy the night.

Now, an event being held as part of Queen City Pride festivities in Regina this weekend is giving people like MacNaughton a chance to experience prom all over — and more openly.

"I'm just really looking forward to the opportunity to take Dan to the prom," he said with a laugh, referring to his partner, Dan Shier, who is co-chair of Queen City Pride.

The event, called Enchantment Under the Rainbow, is a first for Queen City Pride. In the past, the group hosted a prom for youth. This event — though open to all ages — is described as a "re-prom for grown-ups" and will be geared toward the older generation.

It will be held at the Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre on Saturday night, starting at 8 p.m.

MacNaughton first thought of the idea last year, after the youth prom. As a community member, he brought it up at the Queen City Pride annual general meeting.

"There's a lot of us older generational folks that didn't get the chance to do this. And it would be really nice to have that opportunity to do it again," he said.

"The idea of taking somebody to an event like this, it feels like the most natural thing. And at the same time the most magical," said MacNaughton, who adds it will be special for him and Shier.

"We've been together for two years and we actually haven't had a dance yet," MacNaughton said. "This will be good, this will be a special moment."

MacNaughton, left, says he was bullied and teased in high school. On Saturday night, he and Shier will participate in a 're-prom' he helped organize. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Shier said the event will be important for many people, who will finally get a chance to celebrate prom with the person they love.

"For some people, prom is kind of one of those life moments that you experience at a young age," Shier said. "And for a lot of people back in that time, it was not OK for you to be out."

MacNaughton has a few hopes for the event.

"The first thing I would hope is that the people in our community from 20, 30 years ago recognize that we still value them. They're still part of our community," he said.

"If we can get people to come together and just dance like we used to, maybe that will help to bring some smiles back to people's faces, bring some warmth back to some people's hearts, and bring people back to the streets the way we need to be — just to be visible."

Queen City Pride began on Friday and runs until June 16.