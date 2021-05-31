Woman previously believed to be in distress, possibly held against will, found safe and unharmed

Meadow Lake RCMP say they have located the woman previously thought to be in distress and possibly being held against her will.

Police say that an investigation has determined that the woman is safe.

Police were called on Friday around 6:25 p.m. CST about a woman who could be heard screaming from the backseat of a brown or tan 2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to a news release from RCMP.

It was in the parking lot of the Petro Canada gas station on the Flying Dust First Nation.

A man and a woman were seen in the front seats of the vehicle, but at one point it appeared as though the woman got into the backseat with the woman in distress and attempted to subdue her, according to police.

However, on Monday police say an investigation found that there was no abduction or injury.