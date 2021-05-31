RCMP looking for woman reportedly in distress, possibly held against her will by 2 people

RCMP are asking for the public's help to confirm the safety of a woman who was reportedly in distress and possibly being held against her will.

Police were called on Friday around 6:25 p.m. CST about a woman who could be heard screaming from the backseat of a brown or tan 2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to a news release from RCMP.

It was in the parking lot of the Petro Canada gas station on the Flying Dust First Nation.

A man and a woman were seen in the front seats of the vehicle, but at one point it appeared as though the woman got into the backseat with the woman in distress and attempted to subdue her, according to police.

The car then left the gas station heading east on the service road toward Highway 55 in the direction of Green Lake.

The man is described as having dyed blue hair, wearing a black jacket with a large white "YZ" symbol on the back and symbols running down the sleeves.

The woman who was the front seat of the vehicle is described as having dyed red hair and wearing a black and white shirt with grey pants.

No description is available for the woman who might be in distress.

Police said it hasn't been confirmed if a crime has happened, but anyone with information about the incident or sees the vehicle or people matching the descriptions should immediately contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570, their local police station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.