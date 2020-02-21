RCMP find meth, cash on armed man near Regina

White Butte, Sask., RCMP have arrested a man after reports of an armed person in a vehicle came in early Thursday morning.

RCMP located a man about three kilometres east of Regina and north of Inland Drive. Police say they recognized he was armed and fell back into a safety position until backup came.

Police say he did not get out of his vehicle when RCMP told him to, then tried to escape, but his vehicle was stuck.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody with no injuries. Police searched the vehicle and found the man's gun didn't have ammo in it. The vehicle also turned out to be stolen and contained a scale and what is believed to be one gram of methamphetamine.

The suspect was found to be in possession of approximately seven grams of what is believed to be meth and more than $600 in cash.

A 26-year-old man from Whtiewood is facing eight charges including uttering threats and impaired driving by drug.