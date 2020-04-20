Sask. RCMP looking for two men charged with sexual offences from 2019

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two men from George Gordon First Nation who have been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Punnichy RCMP say the charges against Tristin McNab and Tyrese Pratt stem from an investigation that began on May 17, 2019. Both men were charged with sexual assault and sexual interference and McNab was also charged with failure to attend court.

RCMP say the two men are still at large almost a year later.

McNab is described as 24 years old, approximately 5'8" and 135 pounds with a slender build, brown eyes, short black hair. RCMP say he has a tattoo on his left arm of a large bird and a tattoo on his right shoulder of a crest of marijuana.

Pratt is described as a 19-year-old man, approximately 5'6" and 130 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say McNab is believed to be in Saskatoon or Regina while Pratt is believed to be in Regina.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or to submit a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. RCMP say people may be eligible for a reward.