RCMP issue warning after 3 people swept away by strong currents in 2 weeks in Sask.

A spate of recent drownings in Saskatchewan have prompted a warning from the provincial RCMP.

RCMP said two people have drowned in the last two weeks in Saskatchewan waterways and another is believed to have.

On June 23, RCMP in Loon Lake were called to the southeast end of Makwa Lake, near Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, for reports of a six-year-old boy who was pulled off a sandbar by strong currents.

Local residents organized a search on the ground, in the air and in the lake.

The boy is presumed to have drowned. His body has yet to be recovered and crews are still searching.

On July 3, a six-year-old boy from Sucker River, about 270 kilometres north of Prince Albert, was swimming in the river when he was swept away by the currents. His body was found a few hours after he disappeared.

On July 4, RCMP in Maidstone were called to the Battle River, where an 18-year-old man had disappeared while tubing. His body was located the next evening.

"Waters can look calm and be dangerous at the same time. Be aware of the currents when swimming this summer in lakes and river," the RCMP said.

"Ask knowledgeable local residents for the location and strength of currents and avoid these areas."

RCMP recommended people check the Canadian Red Cross website for tips about open water swimming, including what to do when caught in a current.