Sask. RCMP warning public about hunt for 5 suspects in RM of Frenchman Butte northeast of Lloydminster

RCMP say officers in the Frenchman Butte area are trying to find five people who fled from police on foot.

Details are limited, but police are trying to find three men and two women who fled this morning, according to an RCMP news release.

The five people abandoned the vehicle they were in and could be looking for a new mode of transportation.

The situation is happening in the area around Highway 21 north of Paradise Hill, about five to seven kilometres north of Highway 3. This area is about 50 kilometres northeast of Lloydminster.

Descriptions of the five people people currently aren't available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.