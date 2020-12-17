Sask. RCMP warn of fraudsters requesting gift cards on behalf of Big Brothers and Sisters in Yorkton

RCMP are warning the public about fraudulent gift card requests appearing to come from Big Brothers and Sisters in Yorkton, Sask.

Fraudsters have hacked into the non-profit's computer system and accessed some of its contacts, according to an RCMP news release sent on Wednesday night.

The suspects are sending requests for gift cards, supposedly on behalf of Big Brothers and Sisters.

Several seniors have fallen victim to the scam, police say, and the requests are still going around.

Police are asking anyone who receives a gift card request from Big Brothers and Sisters not to oblige, or to call the non-profit directly to see if it's legitimate.

People can also contact police or the Canadian Antifraud Center if they suspect fraud.