RCMP investigating after 2 people found dead in Broadview, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after two people were found dead in Broadview, Sask.

Police say the deceased, a 52-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, were found inside of a home on the 900 block of Front Street on Wednesday.

They knew each other, according to police.

Their next of kin have been notified and the RCMP's Victim Services team has offered support.

There is no threat to the public as a result of the incident, but an increased police presence should be expected in the area as officers investigate.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting in the investigation and autopsies have been ordered.

Police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.