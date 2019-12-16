RCMP looking for truck after crash on Highway 10 on Monday

RCMP are looking for a truck driver who collided with a mini van on Monday morning.

On Monday, Dec. 16 shortly before 8:00 a.m. CST, Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP were called to a scene where a mini van had been driven off the road off Highway 10.

The van was run into a coulee near the Highway 35 turn off between 7:45 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. CST, police said.

After the driver was removed safely, officers were told another vehicle had been involved. RCMP say a black Chevrolet extended cab or crew cab truck towing an enclosed utility trailer may have collided with the mini van.

RCMP say the driver of the truck might not have realized their vehicle had collided with the mini van.​​​​​​

Anyone with information — or anyone who thinks they may be the truck driver — is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.