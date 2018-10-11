RCMP seize meth, cocaine, marijuana and shatter during traffic blitz

A traffic blitz by RCMP in the Kindersley area last week resulted in seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and other illicit substances.

A man and a woman from Calgary were arrested on Thursday after police tried to pull them over on Highway 7 because someone allegedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The driver tried to turn off onto a grid road but was stopped by police. That's when officers noticed behaviours "consistent with drug possession" and made an arrest, according to a news release.

Officers searched the vehicle and found four bags, each 29 grams in size. Two of the bags contained cocaine while the other two had what is believed to be Phenacetin, which police say is used in the manufacturing of crack.

They then found two large bags of crystal methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,004 grams.

On Wednesday, police seized marijuana and shatter in two separate traffic stops. The first saw a man from Summerland, B.C. charged under The Cannabis Act for possession of 207 grams of marijuana.

Another stop on the same day saw police seize 61 grams of marijuana and 31 grams of shatter, in addition to about $7,000 in cash. A Saskatoon man was charged under The Cannabis Act for exceeding the legal limit for possession of marijuana.

He was also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime, a Criminal Code offence.