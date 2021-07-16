Sask. RCMP handed out 370 tickets during busy 4-day traffic blitz

Saskatchewan RCMP say six motorcycle officers just wrapped up a four-day traffic violation blitz, issuing hundreds of tickets and warnings.

The police focused on enforcing traffic laws in the west-central part of the province from July 8 to July 11, travelling in and around Battleford, North Battleford, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake and the surrounding areas, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

Officers handed out 370 tickets, along with 279 warnings. Fifty tickets were given to drivers who exceeded the 60 kilometre per hour speed limit while passing emergency vehicles.

The tickets also included 98 given to people who weren't wearing seatbelts and another 35 to people caught using a cellphone.

One driver was caught going 160 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre per hour zone and was seen swerving through traffic while leaving North Battleford, police say. The driver was stopped and found to have open liquor.

The driver was given a 120-day suspension after blowing over the legal limit. That came on top of a 60-day suspension the driver had received for the same offence the day before.

The person's vehicle was impounded and they received nearly $2,000 in fines.