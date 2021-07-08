Sask. RCMP traffic unit seizes 2 kilograms of cocaine during Highway 16 traffic stop

Saskatchewan RCMP say an Edmonton man faces numerous charges after a traffic stop in Saskatchewan yielded two kilograms of cocaine along with cannabis and cash.

On June 24, an officer stopped a vehicle traveling along Highway 16 near Maidstone, Sask., about 50 kilometres southwest of Lloydminster, police said in a news release.

Officers seized two kilograms of cocaine, along with cash and cannabis, police siad.

A 35-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta., is charged with possession, possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and a Cannabis Act charge for possessing more than 30 grams of cannabis.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Lloydminster on Aug. 24.