RCMP make arrest after online threat made against Tisdale, Sask., school

Saskatchewan RCMP secured a school in Tisdale Thursday morning while officers investigated a threat on social media.

Suspect was arrested without incident, no charges laid thus far

The Canadian Press ·
File photo of Tisdale Middle and Secondary School in Tisdale, Sask. (Googlemaps)

RCMP say the threat was made against Tisdale Middle and Secondary School, although police say they aren't releasing other details at this time.

The suspect was arrested without incident, and the hold-and-secure status at the school was lifted.

No charges have been laid so far.

Police are still investigating.

