Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·Breaking

1 person in custody as RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman in Choiceland, Sask.

One person has been taken into custody after a 37-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Choiceland, Sask., RCMP say.

37-year-old woman found dead at home in community, RCMP say

Yasmine Ghania · CBC News ·
Saskatchewan RCMP have taken one person into custody after a woman was found dead at a home in Choiceland, Sask. (CBC)

One person has been taken into custody after a woman was found dead at a home in Choiceland, Sask., RCMP say.

At about 1:45 a.m. CST on Friday, Nipawin RCMP officers were called with a report of a dead person at a residence on Railway Avenue E. in Choiceland, a town about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A 37-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation — led by Saskatchewan RCMP's south major crimes unit — is in its early stages but the death is considered suspicious, police say.

The woman's family has been notified and RCMP say there is no concern for public safety.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Yasmine Ghania

Reporter

Yasmine Ghania is a reporter for CBC Saskatchewan, currently based in Saskatoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now