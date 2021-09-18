Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death on Pelican Lake First Nation

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found at a home on Pelican Lake First Nation.

Spiritwood RCMP received a report of the man's death on Friday around 8:30 a.m. CST. Saskatchewan RCMP's major crime unit (north) and Prince Albert forensic identification section are now investigating.

The investigation is still in its early stages but Saskatchewan RCMP says there is no risk to public safety.

Updates will be provided once they become available, according to police.