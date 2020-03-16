Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found near Onion Lake Cree Nation

Saskatchewan police are investigating the death of David Jonas Tobac after his body was found northeast of Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Onion Lake RCMP were called on March 6, 2020, after a body was discovered alongside the road about 35 kilometres northeast of the community. Onion Lake Cree Nation is about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.

The body was later identified as 24-year-old Tobac, who was reported missing by Lloydminster RCMP on Feb. 29, 2020. An autopsy was done on March 10.

RCMP say the death is suspicious in nature and have asked anyone with information to contact their local detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.