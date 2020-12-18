RCMP looking for 2 suspects after alleged stabbing, stolen vehicle on Sturgeon Lake FN

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two suspects after a 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and had his vehicle stolen on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

It happened on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release.

The suspects — Welsey Naytowhow, 39, and Ashley Badger, 31 — arrived at a home on the First Nation in a white Monte Carlo, police say.

Naytowhow went into the home while Badger stayed inside of the car, police say. Naytowhow then allegedly assaulted the victim and stole his car, a white Chevrolet Impala with Saskatchewan license plate 568 LNW.

Badger also fled the scene in the Monte Carlo.

Both suspects are facing numerous charges and are wanted by police.

Naytowhow is described as about five feet, eight inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Welsey Naytowhow, 39, has been charged with numerous offences and is wanted by RCMP. (Submitted by RCMP)

Badger is described as about five feet, five inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP did not provide a photo of her.

Police said they have conducted several neighbourhood checks and rural road patrols on both the Sturgeon Lake First Nation and Little Red River First Nation, where the two are known to frequent.

The 37-year-old victim was transported by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Saskatoon for serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Anyone with information on suspects' whereabouts or the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.