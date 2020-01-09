Sask. man concerned as RCMP eye 'super-hub policing model' for rural region

A concerned Saskatchewan resident says the communication surrounding the RCMP's proposition of a "super-hub policing model" for the southwestern part of the province is too little, too late.

Memos were sent out in small communities this week about upcoming RCMP town halls. They said consulting firm MNP had been hired to analyze the existing policing model and "identify and recommend a specific super-hub policing model for the Swift Current region."

It doesn't expand on what "super-hub policing model" means.

The notification gave communities too little time to digest the information or prepare intelligent feedback before the town halls, said Bill Clary, who lives in Leader, Sask.

"My suspicion is that this whole notion of getting feedback from the community and input — as you find it in the last paragraph of that letter — is all just a checking of boxes," he said.

"How can I formulate a good argument if I don't have the data in front of me to research and say. 'Hold it, I think there's a hole here'?"

Cpl. Rob King said no specific event sparked the review of the policing model. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob King insisted that no decisions have been made. He said police are still in the process of figuring out "how better to serve the area. "

The tender for the consulting firm, which closed in May last year, said, "The RCMP requires a consultant to provide a report on the concept of implementing a Super-Hub Policing model."

Clary saw the public community notice on Monday.

"The presentation of this whole thing and all the work that's already gone into it indicates that this has been in the works for some time and yet we've been kept in the dark," he said.

The public memo said that "society and workforce demands have changed and this presents challenges in recruiting top talent for the important job of keeping our communities safe by ensuring staff have access to amenities for their family and employment opportunities for their spouses."

Clary said that for 54 years he's felt as if the relationship between the RCMP and community members is a respectful partnership. He's not sure about that anymore.

He said he's seen this before, with local school boards amalgamated and the loss of local health authorities.

Now, he's wondering if police will also be centralized away from the community.

Bill Clary said he understands systems change, but said consultation should have happened long before any town halls. (Submitted by RCMP)

The public memo said the "new deployment model" would provide "better police service through flexible and scalable staffing plans." It also said that the RCMP would "not close any existing detachments in the Cypress Region."

Without information, Clary said he's heading into the town hall under the assumption that a super-hub model means an unknown group down the road will be called in to fix a problem.

"As opposed to community policing, where the policeman that is on the streets arresting my kid for speeding is the same dude I have coffee with," he said.

Clary said someone who knows what's going on in the community might better understand the people they are interacting with — including potential past traumas that could lead to adverse behaviour.

"It's that proportional response that is allowed when there's that human element."

Clary believes the RCMP should take its time. He suggested it create a committee of community members who can have access to the MNP existing studies and research. He believes that would allow residents to "intelligently respond to these proposals."

King said the RCMP hopes people like Clary who have concerns attend the town halls and share their opinions. He said the process will take about six months, with a report prepared for review in late spring.

"If there are changes to be made, that part will be communicated with all the partners and stakeholders and the general public."