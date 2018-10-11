RCMP say Stanley Mission death is suspicious

The death of a man in Stanley Mission is considered suspicious, the RCMP announced in a news release.

Police responded just before 7 a.m. CST Monday to a call about an injured man at a home in the northern community.

They found a body at the scene. The RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating, along with the Prince Albert Police Service's forensic identification unit.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week.

There is no risk to public safety, the RCMP said.

Stanley Mission is 57 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.