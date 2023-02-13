RCMP releases sketches, description of rural Sask. homicide suspects

RCMP have released forensic sketches and descriptions of suspects they believed were involved in a break-and-enter that ended with a man fatally shot and a woman injured Friday morning.

Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called to a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., shortly before 4 a.m. CST for a break-and-enter and a suspicious death, according to police.

Investigators determined that a man who lived at the house and was shot and killed, then found dead at the scene. A woman was injured and sent to hospital.

Four schools in the Good Spirit School Division No. 204 were placed in hold-and-secure on Friday, which is implemented when there is an emergency outside, but unrelated to, a school. It was lifted later that day.

Two nearby First Nation communities also implemented forms of lockdown.

Police have now released descriptions of the three men they believe to be involved in the incident.

The suspect descriptions

The first is estimated to be in his 20s, about six feet two inches tall, and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds with a slender build.

He was wearing a black beanie hat and a dark-coloured work jacket with a light-coloured "sherpa" liner, according to police.

Police say he had a thin neck warmer covering his face, but may have a lower stomach tattoo and has either a piercing, scar or is missing hair on his left eyebrow.

The second suspect is believed to be older than the first suspect, about five feet 11 inches tall and about 210 pounds.

He also had a face covering — a black balaclava — and had what police called a sparsely-haired moustache.

The man also had a small pointed tattoo near the corner of his left eye — police say it could have been a tear drop or arrow — and another tattoo partially visible under the balaclava near the top of his left cheekbone.

The third suspect was shorter than the other two men but weighed about 200 to 240 pounds.

His face was also covered by a thin neck warmer and he was wearing a beanie hat.

Police say he was wearing a hoodie without a zipper believed to be from the Red Dragon Apparel brand.

Investigation into break-and-enter ongoing

Police said in a Sunday news release the specifics of the homicide are still under investigation, but the men allegedly stole three long-barreled firearms and a "significant amount" of ammunition from the victim's home.

Investigators determined the suspects drove a vehicle to the scene and left in it after stealing and setting the homeowner's vehicle on fire. The burnt car was found abandoned on a nearby grid road.

Police say they do not know the whereabouts or the description of the suspect vehicle, but say it traveled east and west of the intersection of Highways #637 and #9 after the homicide.

RCMP say there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Police are also asking anyone with information or may know who the suspects are to call RCMP. Police previously asked people with camera security systems in the area to check their footage for anything that could help investigators.