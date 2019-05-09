RCMP announces shutdown of Regina training academy in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

The RCMP says that as of Thursday at 4:30 p.m. CST, its training academy in Regina is shut down. This is the facility that trains all RCMP officers in Canada.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, RCMP said most troops in the midst of training "are being sent home and a departure plan based on the availability of flights and other transport is now being implemented."

The four troops closest to graduation, making up 120 new recruits, will complete their training.

"The ceremonies will be closed to all visitors, including family. There will be no family orientation, chapel service or banquet," the RCMP says.

The national police service said there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the RCMP Academy.

Concerns about training in midst of pandemic

The decision to shut down the academy came four and a half hours after CBC asked RCMP a series of questions about why social distancing wasn't being practised among the recruits.

The partner of a staff member at the academy, who spoke to CBC on condition of anonymity, outlined their concerns about ongoing training practices at the facility.

The complainant was especially concerned about the hand-to-hand combat training that was going on while the rest of the country was being urged to practice social distancing.

"It's called police defensive tactics training, which is learning to arrest people and learning to diffuse physical combat. So obviously you can't do that sitting in a desk social distancing from each other. So they're rolling around the gym mats and arresting each other and getting in very close contact," the complainant said.

CBC reached out to the RCMP by email around noon on Thursday to outline the complainants concerns. By 4:30 p.m. the same day the facility was shut down.

RCMP didn't announced the change publicly until Friday afternoon.

It's unclear when training will resume.

Trainers and other officers who work at the academy may be pressed into service elsewhere.

"Regular Members on staff who are deemed fit for duty may be re-deployed to front line duties in Saskatchewan or anywhere in Canada where they may be required," the release said.