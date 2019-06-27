Sask. RCMP searching near gravel pit for Sheree Fertuck's body following murder charge in 2015 disappearance

Saskatchewan RCMP officers scoured the green fields of a rural area this week, near the gravel pit where Sheree Fertuck went missing in 2015.

The search for the woman's body, or other evidence connected to her disappearance, continued Thursday. It had been ongoing since Monday, when Sheree's estranged husband, Greg Fertuck, was arrested on the outskirts of Saskatoon.

He was charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to a body, although Sheree Fertuck's body was never found following her December 2015 disappearance.

Sgt. Donna Zawislak said officers from across Saskatchewan, including the RCMP tactical troop, had travelled to help with the search east of Kenaston, about 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

"Sheree is still missing and some of that evidence can relate to Sheree's whereabouts," said Sgt. Zawislak.

"There could be information in the area that we're searching that can maybe help us find Sheree's remains."

Several carloads of officers searched the fields, leaving fluorescent tape in areas that had already been searched.

Sheree has been missing for more than three years. Her semi-truck was found abandoned in a gravel pit near Kenaston on Dec. 8, 2015.

She was last seen when she had lunch at her mom's nearby farm on Dec. 7.

Sheree Fertuck was 51 when she went missing on Dec. 7, 2015. Her coat, keys and cellphone were found inside her abandoned semi-truck at a gravel pit east of Kenaston. (Submitted by Juliann Sorotski)

Sgt. Zawislak said she could not disclose why police chose the location where they were searching on Thursday.

"What we're trying to do is be very methodical about where we're searching and how we're conducting the searches," she said.

"We want to be able to make sure that we're doing it in a way that it's going to assist us if and when it goes to court."

Greg Fertuck appeared in court Wednesday morning for the first time since his arrest on Monday.

His mom, Elma, and brother, Reg Fertuck, were at the Saskatoon courthouse. They told CBC that undercover police officers had befriended Greg during the investigation that led to the charges.

Police officers from the RCMP tactical troop and historical crimes unit searched a rural area east of Kenaston on Thursday. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

Police described the investigation as being "complex" and said they were continuing to search for Sheree's body.

Sgt. Zawislak said police had areas they were concentrating on but could not disclose where they were.

"Once we believe we've successfully cleared the area, depending on if we locate what we're looking for, then that's the end of it," she said.

"If we don't find what we're looking for, we're definitely going to have to reassess … and determine what is going to be the best process to we make sure that we cover everything off in a methodical way."

She asked the public to avoid the area for the near future to prevent any possible contamination.