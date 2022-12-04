Serious crash between vehicle and train near Elstow, Sask.: RCMP

A serious collision between a vehicle and a train took place on Sunday around 1.6 kilometres west of Elstow, Sask., on Highway 16, according to RCMP.

Saskatoon RCMP officers are currently at the crash location along with crew members of the local fire department who are assisting with a traffic detour, police said in a news release on Sunday.

In an email to CBC, RCMP confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the accident, saying officers received the call for assistance around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The RCMP spokesperson did not provide any further information about the number of people involved in the collision.

An ambulance helicopter was dispatched for a "scene call emergency" in the Elstow area, STARS wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

"We were dispatched just prior to 8 a.m. this morning, but were stood down prior to arrival on scene," said Blake Robert, communications officer with STARS in an email to CBC.

"As such, we didn't transport any patients from this call."

RCMP are asking people to use caution when travelling in the immediate area.

The community of Elstow is around 50 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.