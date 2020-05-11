Serious crash on Highway 1 sends driver to hospital early Monday morning

RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident near Indian Head that has sent one person to hospital.

RCMP say officers were called to Highway 1 shortly after midnight Monday morning.

A semi tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Paramedics and the Indian Head fire department were called to help at the scene.

As of 5:30 a.m. CST, RCMP say one east-bound lane and one west-bound lane are still closed and cleanup will take some time.