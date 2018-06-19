2 people in hospital, 1 dead after early morning collision in Standing Buffalo First Nation
RCMP say one person is dead and two others are in hospital after an early morning collision on the Standing Buffalo First Nation.
Saskatchewan RCMP says one man is dead and two women are in hospital after the vehicle they were in collided with a power pole early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the scene on the Standing Buffalo First Nation, just west of Fort Qu'Appelle, around 4:30 a.m. CST, according to a news release.
The vehicle appears to have lost control on a slight bend in the road, went into the ditch, rolled and hit the pole.
A 22-year-old man from Okanese First Nation was declared dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old woman, who was driving, was airlifted to Regina by STARS air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Another woman, 19, was taken to hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle with undetermined injuries.
Investigation continues and the road remains closed.