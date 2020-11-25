RCMP seize more than 4kg of cocaine, guns and cash in North Battleford

RCMP say they have made a significant drug and weapons bust in North Battleford after carrying out two search warrants on Saturday.

The first was executed at about 4:00 a.m. CST on the 1800 block of St. Laurent Drive, according to a news release.

Officers found several items, including a gun, ammunition, brass knuckles, a knife, about three grams of crystal meth and $500 in cash.

Two men — aged 27 and 44-years old — are facing a combined 13 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm. They are both set to appear in court on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old woman is also facing charges related to an outstanding warrant. She has been released and her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Cocaine and loaded gun

The second search warrant was carried out shortly after on the 10000 block of Scott Drive.

At that residence, police say they found about 4.4 kilograms of cocaine in vacuum sealed bags, approximately 350 grams of marijuana, a gun with two loaded magazines and more than $25,000 in cash.

RCMP say they found about 4.4 kilograms of cocaine after carrying out a search warrant. (Submitted by RCMP)

Two people — both 22-years-old — are facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

They have both been released and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29.