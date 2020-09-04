RCMP seize 2.8M illicit cigarettes during 17-month operation

RCMP have charged nine people after a 17-month investigation into organized crime.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the federal serious and organized crime unit started an interprovincial investigation into a Saskatchewan-based group in March 2019.

RCMP say the organized group purchased illicit cannabis products and then exchanged them for illicit tobacco products from Quebec.

During the investigation, officers conducted more than 50 searches of businesses, homes and vehicles. They seized 31.4 kilograms of cannabis, 5,152 grams of shatter — also known as butane hash oil — $573,735 cash and 2,856,500 cigarettes.

RCMP say they seized 2.8 million illicit cigarettes after a 17 month investigation. (Submitted by RCMP )

Eight people have been charged and arrested, while one is charged and has been issued a summons.

A 35-year-old from Pense, Sask., a 35-year-old from Vancouver, a 39-year-old Joseph from Yale, B.C. and six people from Regina — ages 36, 31, 32, 37, 34 and 36 — have been charged. They are all scheduled to appear in provincial court in Regina on Sept. 10.

The nine face a combined total of 64 charges that include conspiracy, cannabis act and trafficking offences.