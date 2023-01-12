RCMP seeking public's help in locating truck involved in attempted abduction in Warman, Sask.

Warman RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a pickup truck they believe was involved in the attempted abduction of a female youth on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the attempted abduction occurred at approximately 3 p.m. CST near a community centre in Warman, Sask. — about 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon. Police responded immediately and conducted patrols in the community to try to locate the vehicle and suspect involved.

RCMP says the victim was able to return to a safe location and didn't report any injuries. The age of the girl was not released.

Police describe the vehicle as a black coloured two door truck. It is believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC model.

The driver is believed to be a white man between 20 and 30, who was wearing a black shirt— according to an RCMP press release.

Warman RCMP says if this vehicle is seen, do not approach and report it to local police immediately.

RCMP ask parents to advise their kids to exercise caution if approached by strangers in a vehicle. They are working to gather more information about the vehicle and suspected driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Warman RCMP at (306) 975-1670 or their local police service. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.