RCMP seek 3 men who escaped Besnard Lake, Sask., correctional camp

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating three men who escaped the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The three men were reported missing to Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 8 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

They were last seen on Monday during the head count at around 11 p.m.

The trio is believed to be travelling together and headed toward Dillon or Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

Jesse Chanalquay, 30, is described as a slender Indigenous male, five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 141 pounds. Chanalquay has a mustache tattooed on his right fingers.

Brent Mosquito, 21, is described as an Indigenous male, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Mosquito has the following tattoos:

"Wright" on his left arm

A cross, snake and tribal art on his right arm

Skull, 2319 on his left hand

2319 on his cheek

2319 West Side Outlaws gang stamp on his right hand

2319 West Side Outlaws gang stamp on his right knuckles

Clifford McKenzie, 38, is described as an Indigenous male, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

McKenzie has the following tattoos:

Cross, wings on his right arm

Star, ribbon, skill, happy face cross and chain on his right hand

Bore, crosses on his right hand and fingers

78 on his neck

1911 on his forehead

Two teardrops on his right cheek

A warrant has been issued for all three men's arrest. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Pinehouse RCMP, the nearest detachment or Crime Stoppers.