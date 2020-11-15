RCMP searching for woman who allegedly abducted infant

Wakaw RCMP are looking for a woman who they say abducted an infant on the One Arrow First Nation.

The child has since been returned to its mother unharmed but police haven't been able to find the woman who allegedly took the child.

Police were called to the One Arrow First Nation around 6:45 last night for reports of several disturbances. Police said during one of the incidents a woman entered a home uninvited, assaulted another woman in the home and left with a four-month-old child.

Police said no weapons were seen or used in the incident.

The child was located at another home on the One Arrow First Nation. The woman who took the child was gone by the time the child was found.

Officers searched for the suspect, who was known to the victims, but could not find her.

Police said they are looking for 26-year-old Tori Sutherland, who has brown eyes, black hair and a thin build.

She is described as five feet, four inches tall, weighing 115 to 120 pounds. Police did not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Sutherland was believed to be travelling on foot.

The public was advised to not approach Sutherland and immediately contact 911 if she was seen. Anyone with information on Sutherland's whereabouts was asked to contact their local police service, the Wakaw RCMP or Crime Stoppers.