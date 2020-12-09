RCMP searching for 5 suspects, stolen truck after armed robberies in Green Lake, Meadow Lake areas

Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for a stolen truck and five suspects after two armed robberies.

RCMP received two armed robbery reports — one in the Green Lake area and the other in the Meadow Lake area northwest of Saskatoon — on Tuesday between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CST, according to a news release.

Four men and one woman are believed to have been involved, police say. They are described as wearing red and black clothing with face coverings and carrying firearms. The four men are about five feet, 10 inches tall, and one of them appeared to have a large, open sore on his hand. The woman was described as wearing large sunglasses.

The suspects were last seen driving a stolen black and brown 2012 Chevrolet 3500 truck with Saskatchewan license plate 723 GNE. Police say the suspects fled in the truck and were believed to be traveling south on Highway 4.

RCMP say the public should call 911 immediately if they see the vehicle and do not approach it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police service.