RCMP searching for missing 16- and 18-year-olds from Canoe Narrows, Sask.

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find two people who have been reported missing.

Dakota Opikokew, 18, and Clarissa Martell, 16, are both from Canoe Narrows, Sask., and police believe they are together, according to an RCMP news release.

Opikokew was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. CST getting out of a vehicle at the parking lot of the clinic in Canoe Narrows. He's described as about six feet four inches and weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are still working to confirm a current description of Martell, according to the release, but she was last seen in Cole Bay as a passenger in a black Nissan Rogue, heading south on Highway 903 toward Waterhen Lake.

Police believe the pair may be in Waterhen Lake First Nation or the Meadow Lake area, but that has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400, or their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.