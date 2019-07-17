RCMP searching for 63-year-old man missing from Naicam, Sask.
Police say there is concern for his well being
RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a man missing from Naicam, Sask., which is about 75 kilometres northeast of Humboldt.
Charles Butler-Grace is 63-years-old. There is concern for his well-being, according to an RCMP news release.
RCMP said Butler-Grace left his home in Naicam on the morning of May 10 and hasn't been in touch with his family since.
He is believed to have been hitchhiking toward Saskatoon or Alberta and was last seen in the Humboldt area on Highway 5.
Police describe him as about five-foot-11 with short white and grey hair and green eyes.
Butler-Grace was last seen wearing navy blue or black clothing and a skull cap with a yellow decoration.
He was also carrying a black guitar case, dark medium-sized duffle bag and a small backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
