RCMP searching for Sask. man, 52, and his 7-year-old daughter

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 52-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson and his seven-year-old daughter.

He lives in the Carievale, Sask., area and may have connections in the Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda, Regina and Lamont, Alta., communities, according to a news release from RCMP sent on Saturday.

However, he may be in other communities.

RCMP describe him as weighing about 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He typically wears glasses.

The release said he does not have a known vehicle.

Mariecar Jackson, the girl's mother and Michael's ex-wife, recently told CBC News that he took their daughter to an undisclosed location two months ago because he doesn't want the girl to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

After disappearing, he went on an online talk show from an undisclosed location to air his views, which included unsubstantiated and disproven stories about COVID-19 vaccines.

Mariecar — who wants the girl to be vaccinated — said their daughter was due back in Regina after a visit with her father in mid-November, but she was not returned.

Mariecar said she spoke to her daughter by phone on Nov. 21, which was the last time they were in contact.

There was one unconfirmed sighting at a rural gas station in early December, but no one has seen the pair since, Mariecar said.

She's now pleading for the public's help in locating the seven-year-old. She said she fears for her daughter's mental health and her physical safety.

Saskatchewan judges have issued two court orders demanding the girl be returned to her mother immediately.

CBC News could not reach Michael last week for comment. CBC News tried to reach him by sending messages to the email addresses listed for him in the court documents, as well as by other means.

Anyone with information about his or the seven-year-old's whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 or saskcrimestoppers.com.