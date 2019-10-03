RCMP searching for man charged with manslaughter

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man charged with manslaughter in connection with a death on the Big Island Lake Cree Territory.

Police said Jonathan Dufraine has an outstanding warrant for his arrest and has been charged in connection to the death of Zane Kiseyinewakup, which happened yesterday. Big Island Lake Cree Territory is roughly 17 kilometres north of Pierceland.

Police said Dufraine is considered armed and dangerous and asked members of the public not to approach him.

Dufraine is known to frequent the Big Island Lake Cree Territory, Loon Lake, Makwa Sahgaiecan First Nation and Ministikwan First Nation areas. His current location is unknown.

Dufraine is described as five-feet-six-inches and 130 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a black sweater, a red ball cap with a black brim, black shoes and a red bandana tied around his neck.

He was last seen driving a grey 1998 Chevrolet Lumina with Saskatchewan licence plate 077 LPV, which has yet to be found.

Anyone with information about Dufraine's whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.