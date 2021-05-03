RCMP searching for suspect after serious assault causes significant injuries

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been charged with numerous offences, including assault causing bodily harm.

Police in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. were called on Friday night about a serious assault that left a victim with significant injuries, according to an RCMP news release.

After an investigation police charged Colton Bear with several offences, such as assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, failure to comply with his release, failure to attend court and theft of a motor vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered by police.

Police describe Bear as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a clothing description.

He was last seen at a home on Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation. Police say he may still be there, or he could be in Fort Qu'Appelle, but this has not been confirmed.



Bear is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or their local police station.