RCMP searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Brabant Lake area

Southend RCMP are asking for the public's help locating 12-year-old Cole Pelly.

Pelly was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. CST on Monday, according to an RCMP news release. He was spotted again Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. along Highway 102 in the Brabant Lake area, but that was the last time he was seen.

Pelly is described as Indigenous, short in stature with dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be riding or walking a grey bicycle with the word "NEXT" in black writing. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black and red shoes and a sweater with "Black Panther" on the front and the number 10 on the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southend RCMP at 306-758-5670 or the Divisional Communications Centre at 310-RCMP.​