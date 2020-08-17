Sask. RCMP searching for man who jumped off boat trying to save fellow passenger

RCMP are searching for a man who went overboard on Bittern Lake, Sask., and didn't resurface.

RCMP say that on August 15 at approximately 3 p.m. CST, Montreal Lake RCMP and Lakeland Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a man going overboard into the lake, which is about 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

The boat was carrying eight people when a wave crashed over it and swept a woman overboard. A 23-year-old man jumped into the water after her, RCMP said.

The woman came back to the surface but the man didn't. The boat began taking on water and the other passengers swam to shore.

Patrols were immediately created to look for the man by boat and on land. RCMP, the Prince Albert Grand Council, community members and family and friends of the missing man have continued to search.

RCMP say he still hasn't been found.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team arrived on Sunday to help with the search and STARS Air Ambulance and CASARA flew over the area to look from the sky. RCMP say the Grandmother's Bay Recovery Team is arriving today to use a remote-operated vehicle to search for the man.