RCMP searching for man wanted for murder of 16-year-old boy

RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a 19-year-old man wanted for the murder of a 16-year-old Cote First Nation boy early Saturday morning on Keeseekoose First Nation, located in east-central Saskatchewan.

Police have charged Edgar Kakakaway Jr. of Keeseekoose First Nation with second-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order.

RCMP say Kakakaway usually stays around the Keeseekoose First Nation, located about 240 kilometres northeast of Regina, and other nearby communities including Cote First Nation, Kamsack, Canora and Yorkton.

Police describe Kakakaway as approximately six feet tall and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kakakaway is considered dangerous. RCMP are asking anyone to spots him to call 911 or local police immediately, and do not approach him.

Residents of Keeseekoose can expect increased police presence in the next few days as the investigation is ongoing, RCMP say.