RCMP searching for 'armed, dangerous' suspect

Beauval RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

Trevor Alexander, 31, is wanted on a number of charges connected with incidents on Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, about 180 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.

Trevor Alexander is facing numerous charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement. (RCMP)

Alexander, who also goes by the name Chato, faces charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and possession of a firearm.

Alexander is described as about 5-foot-7, 230 pounds with black hair and has the words "mom" and "dad" tattooed on his right arm.

RCMP say Alexander has ties to Prince Albert, Loon Lake and southern Alberta, and has been seen travelling in a grey minivan.

He might also have access to a white minivan with an unknown Alberta licence plate, and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Saskatchewan licence plate 157MGF.

If you see Alexander call 911, your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.