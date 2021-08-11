Sask. RCMP searching for 2 armed people in Prince Albert, Sturgeon Lake First Nation area

RCMP say they are searching for two armed people in the Prince Albert and Sturgeon Lake First Nation area.

The pair abandoned the vehicle they were driving in and fled from police this morning, according to a news release.

They are now on foot and could be looking for another mode of transportation, police say.

The search is currently focused on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, which is just northwest of Prince Albert, according to the release.

Police don't have descriptions of the pair, but anyone who has information or sees anything suspicious is asked to contact RCMP at at 310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Wednesday morning police were also searching in the Frenchman Butte area for five people who allegedly fled from officers. There is no indication whether the two incidents are related.