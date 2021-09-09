RCMP search for 3 suspects after kidnapping reported in Yorkton

RCMP say they're searching for three men in the wake of a kidnapping earlier this week in Yorkton.

Police said in a news release that it happened on Tuesday around 2 a.m. CST. Yorkton is about 175 kilometres northeast of Regina.

A man was reportedly walking down a back alley off Independent Street when he was approached by another man who got out of a vehicle, grabbed the victim and pulled him inside.

The victim was taken to a garage in the city and held for a few hours, RCMP said. During that time, he was threatened with guns before being released, police said.

Mounties say the victim and the suspects know each other. Police believe it's an isolated incident.

Warrants are now out for the arrests of three men: Dustin Shaun Kennedy and Scott Ramsey Cook — who are both 34 and from Yorkton — and Tyson Ledoux, 30, of Regina.

They're charged with robbery and kidnapping with a gun, forcible confinement and having a gun without a licence.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked not to approach them, but to contact their local police service or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.