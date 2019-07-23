Missing toddler found safe and sound on Tuesday morning
A missing toddler was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after disappearing from an Aneroid-area property on Monday evening.
Child went missing from a family event at Aneroid-area farm
RCMP announced the child had been found by local volunteers who were assisting in the search of nearby properties.
A previous version of this story contained the child's name and picture, which have since been removed.