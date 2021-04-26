RCMP search for 'dangerous' inmate who escaped Meadow Lake courthouse Monday

An inmate escaped the Meadow Lake courthouse Monday afternoon, and now RCMP are trying to track him down.

Christopher Gilbert Ernest was last seen at the courthouse at approximately noon. The 23-year-old was there to address a number of charges, including resisting arrest, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a weapon, assault with weapon and failing to attend court.

Meadow Lake RCMP say they consider Ernest to be dangerous and say he should not be approached.

RCMP believe he may be heading to Waterhen Lake First Nation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ernest is asked to call 911, Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

