Search continues for 39-year-old Sask. man lost in blizzard, RCMP says

Weyburn RCMP are continuing to search for a 39-year-old man from southern Saskatchewan who was reported missing late Monday evening as blizzard-like conditions swept through the province.

Abraham Neufeld was driving a tractor near his home in Tribune, Sask., a community of less than 100 people and located about 50 kilometres south of Weyburn, when it got stuck. Neufeld was believed to have become disoriented while returning to his nearby residence.

Police said his tractor had been found empty and still running on Tuesday morning, nearly a mile east of Tribune.

A host of agencies, including conservation officers, the RCMP's police dog services and search and rescue continue to look for him, including marking areas that have already been searched.

In a new release sent out Tuesday afternoon, RCMP asked the public to avoid helping the search effort due to continued poor visibility.

"We recognize people want to help, and at this time, due to this coordinated effort, and the fact there is still only 30 feet or less of visibility at the search area," it said.

People who might have seen Neufeld have been asked to contact Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640. RCMP did not provide a photo or description of the missing man.