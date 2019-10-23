RCMP searching for 3 people allegedly involved in Battleford man's death

RCMP are looking for three people believed to be involved in the death of a man from Battleford, Sask.

Police were called to a house on the 100 block of 26th Street W. around 1:30 a.m. CST on Friday, according to a news release sent by RCMP Saturday.

Officers found 27-year-old Ryan John Gatzke, who was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, RCMP asked for the public's help identifying three people identified as suspects. No description was provided.

Police said some people may have crucial information or evidence that can help with the investigation. RCMP don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP or Crime Stoppers.