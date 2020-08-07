RCMP say pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV near Kamsack, Sask.

Kamsack RCMP say a man has died after being hit by a vehicle in an incident involving an impaired driver.

RCMP say at 3:24 a.m. CST on Aug. 6, they were called to a collision between an SUV and pedestrian on Highway 8 near the Keeseekoose First Nation, north of Kamsack, Sask.

RCMP and EMS responded and found a pedestrian dead at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as a 23-year-old man from the Kamsack and Cote First Nation area. RCMP say his family have been notified.

The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene. The 29-year-old from the Kamsack area is charged with impaired operator of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired operator of a motor vehicle over .08 causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Kamsack Provincial Court on October 6, 2020.