RCMP say pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV near Kamsack, Sask.
RCMP say the driver of an SUV is charged with impaired driving causing death.

RCMP say a pedestrian is dead after a collision near Kamsack, Sask. (CBC)

Kamsack RCMP say a man has died after being hit by a vehicle in an incident involving an impaired driver. 

RCMP say at 3:24 a.m. CST on Aug. 6, they were called to a collision between an SUV and pedestrian on Highway 8 near the Keeseekoose First Nation, north of Kamsack, Sask. 

RCMP and EMS responded and found a pedestrian dead at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as a 23-year-old man from the Kamsack and Cote First Nation area. RCMP say his family have been notified. 

The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene. The 29-year-old from the Kamsack area is charged with impaired operator of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired operator of a motor vehicle over .08 causing death. 

He is scheduled to appear in Kamsack Provincial Court on October 6, 2020. 

