RCMP say 'medical episode' led to Kamsack crash that injured pedestrian

A crash in Kamsack that sent a pedestrian to hospital started with a driver having a medical emergency, according to RCMP.

RCMP say the crash happened Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. CST.

A male driver was westbound on Queen Elizabeth Blvd. when he is believed to have suffered a "medical episode," Staff Sgt. Kirk Badger said.

The driver's vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, Badger said. The parked vehicle then hit a female pedestrian.

"She was transported to the Kamsack hospital where she is in stable condition and being treated for her injuries," Badger said.

Badger was unable to confirm what the pedestrian's injuries were but said they were non-life-threatening.

RCMP said they cannot comment on the driver's condition until they speak to his family