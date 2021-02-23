Saskatchewan RCMP say death of 21-month-old boy was a homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP say the death of a 21-month-old boy was a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as Lorenzo Cote from the Cote First Nation in Kamsack, Sask.

Cote was killed on Nov. 21, 2020, in Canora, Sask., a town roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Regina, police said.

RCMP have been investigating the case for months.

Police say they were able to establish a clear timeline of the events on the day of his death using interviews, inquiries and video surveillance from multiple locations.

Search warrants and forensic examinations of multiple locations were also conducted with the assistance of the Yorkton RCMP's forensic team and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service, RCMP said.

RCMP said the major crimes unit south has made "significant progress in this investigation."

They are encouraging the public to come forward with any information regarding the homicide.

Tips can be made to the RCMP at (306) 310-7267 or your local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.